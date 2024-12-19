Subscribe
Mr. Beast Saying Increasingly Large Amounts of Money
Taking a look at the world's biggest creator through his content's biggest theme.
Dec 19, 2024
Morry Kolman
11:55
From Papyrus to Preprints
arXiv and the renaissance of the research library
Dec 8, 2024
Hamidah Oderinwale
Nearest Neighbors
Solidarity, startups, and convenience
Dec 1, 2024
Josh Erb
November 2024
Macrodoses #5: The Election
Will we survive the vibes?
Nov 11, 2024
Jasmine Sun
Kevin Baker
Shohini Gupta
Morry Kolman
jessica dai
Shira Abramovich
jacob sujin kuppermann
Hamidah Oderinwale
Hal Triedman
Show Us Your Screens!
Learning how to listen to live coded music
Nov 3, 2024
Hannah Scott
October 2024
Common Grounding
Bringing climate tech back down to earth
Oct 21, 2024
Allison Tielking
Mathematically Ethical
or: escaping the mines of mathbrain
Oct 17, 2024
Amy Fan
September 2024
Macrodoses #4
OpenAI, moonshots, nostalgia, and an ode to Fredric Jameson
Sep 29, 2024
jacob sujin kuppermann
Hamidah Oderinwale
Shira Abramovich
Hannah Scott
A Strange Kind of Memory
or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Delight in AI Photo Editing
Sep 22, 2024
Julia B Kieserman
Macrodoses #3
Moo Deng, the Animal Election, and AI's climate impacts
Sep 18, 2024
Kevin Baker
jacob sujin kuppermann
Hamidah Oderinwale
Probability at the End of the Information Age
Professor Ben Recht on bad books, psychological crutches, and philosophy of science
Sep 15, 2024
jessica dai
Ben Recht
55:52
Macrodoses #2
Accessibility grifters, that Ted Chiang essay, "founder mode," and NYT Games
Sep 7, 2024
Hal Triedman
Shira Abramovich
jacob sujin kuppermann
Shohini Gupta
Jasmine Sun
