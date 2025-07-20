Reboot

Reboot

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deer Reeder 🦌's avatar
Deer Reeder 🦌
6d

Married then had a lab in Texas. Guess he’s ready to hack his own baby?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jacob's avatar
Jacob
6d

He's work was worse than a crime, it was a mistake! The CRISPR baby thing was mostly notable for how scientifically and medically pointless it was. The baby's mom wasn't HIV positive so little to no risk of transmission so the CCR5 knockout was pointless, and he didn't even achieve homozygous CCR5 knockout for one of the embryos. And it wasn't like anyone doubted it could be done, people already made CRISPR-edited mouse embryos routinely, it's just that it was stupid to do. Had he picked a sensible edit like, I don't know, a mutant transthyretin gene knockout then there would at least be an interesting conversation.

Meanwhile while I'm not sure the above is broadly understood, it's nevertheless true that he's broadly considered a big joke on the Internet not some sign of anything sinister.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Reboot
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture