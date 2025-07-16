Reboot

Reboot

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MXTM (a.k.a.: vjtsu)'s avatar
MXTM (a.k.a.: vjtsu)
Jul 16

Let’s co-create the first open-source Yucatec Maya TTS (Text-to-Speech) system — trained locally, ethically, and with community benefit at its core.

A project rooted in tech-for-good, cultural restoration, and practical impact.

This isn’t just a gesture. It’s an invitation to act in a way that aligns with the land we’re inhabiting. A project where blockchain devs, sound designers, AI researchers, linguists, and Mayan elders collaborate for real.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MXTM (a.k.a.: vjtsu)'s avatar
MXTM (a.k.a.: vjtsu)
Jul 16

https://mxtm.substack.com/p/maaya-taan-30-let-the-language-of

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Reboot
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture