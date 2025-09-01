Reboot

Reboot

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R Tyler's avatar
R Tyler
2d

excellent array of topics—my fav macrodose so far. the empathy, vitriol, and humor all appear directed to the right places. thanks for this, what i’d call “counter-culture via criticality.” it’s important, especially for the Bay Area

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Herbie Bradley's avatar
Herbie Bradley
7d

> as though this psychosis stuff isn’t directly under her purview

In general I think AI psychosis is being vastly overrated by the Twitter-sphere right now because it's catchy and makes some intuitive sense. But it's very uncertain whether LLMs are actually doing anything meaningful to change people's mental states in the high profile cases, or whether GPT-4o can seriously be said to have caused a death (I'm sceptical).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Reboot
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture