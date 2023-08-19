Reboot

Vadini
Sep 5, 2023

So many great quotes here! I've been seeing so many different opinions on 'AI alignment' that it has been difficult to get an accurate picture of what's going on. Really appreciate this overview.

Misha Belkin
Aug 22, 2023

A nice essay!

Unfortunately, I don't see how alignment can be solved at all, as long as there is more than one human who desires power. People are fundamentally not aligned and will use AI to further their agenda (not necessarily with bad intent). It is a little surprising that a philosopher would call it "a technical problem", while it seems to be a part of the human condition.

The most we can hope for is risk mitigation, and for that we need much better fundamental understanding of the principles of statistical learning than what we currently have.

