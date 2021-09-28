Reboot

Reboot is a publication and community reimagining techno-optimism for a better collective future.

Technologists have long imagined their work in a vacuum. Hurry up, it’s time to build! they proclaim, moving fast and breaking plenty along the way.

Rather than hacking away at half-baked solutions, we aim to redefine what “success” in tech means altogether. At Reboot, we believe:

  • Technology is part of a system. We analyze tech in the context of the institutions and ideologies it shapes and is shaped by.

  • Technologists should also be thinkers, writers, and advocates. Society thrives when we all have the courage to state the future we want to live in.

  • Optimism is an action, not a belief. We’re neither accelerationists nor Luddites: we are agents chipping away at a better world.

To that end, here’s what we’re building:

  • Newsletter: We share weekly essays and interviews by community members.

  • Magazine: We publish Kernel, a biannual print magazine.

  • Events: We host live Q&As with authors of the best books on tech and society.

  • Community: We run in-person meetups, book clubs, and more.

Reboot was cofounded by Jasmine Sun and Jessica Dai in 2020. They currently serve as co-editors-in-chief. In addition, our editorial board comprises of Ashwin Ramaswami, Jacob Kuppermann, Hal Triedman, Humphrey Obuobi, Lila Shroff, and Tianyu Fang.

We operate as a fiscally sponsored nonprofit run by an ever-growing team of volunteers, and supported by a community of thousands of students, educators, writers, engineers, historians, activists, and scientists. We have been fortunate to receive grant support from organizations including the Omidyar Network, Ford Foundation, RT Youth Power Fund, Emergent Ventures, 0xPARC, and SPARC.

Some notes from our lovely readers and community members:

Twitter avatar for @kyliu99
Ken Liu @kyliu99
Check out Kernel Magazine (@kernel_magazine), by and for technologists. Instead of fairytales of techno-utopias or fatalistic cliches of dystopias, it attempts “a critical analysis of technological progress and regress while still charting a path forward.” kernelmag.io
Image
10:42 PM ∙ Sep 12, 2022
27Retweets
Twitter avatar for @gustafjt
Joel Gustafson @gustafjt
tired: utopian fantasy wired: cynical fatalism inspired: hard, substantiated, critically synthesized techno-optimism
Twitter avatar for @reboot_hq
⚡ reboot ⚡ @reboot_hq
Kernel Magazine will open with the essay "take back the future!": @jasminewsun's manifesto outlining the personal, philosophical, and historical impetus behind Reboot’s existence. Read it here 💫 https://t.co/WyO5j0FaKH
8:19 PM ∙ Sep 28, 2021
5Retweets
Twitter avatar for @astrachan
Ethan @astrachan
if there's one thing that i've taken away from @reboot_hq and twitter in general is that there are a crazy number of my peers who are far more coherent and intelligent than i am. nothing has pushed me to learn, to synthesize a worldview more than being around these people.
12:20 AM ∙ May 17, 2021
4Retweets
Twitter avatar for @mobasiolu
maximillian o. @mobasiolu
being a @reboot_hq fellow was the highlight of my semester bc i was able to join a cohort of tech-adjacent folks that care about the future/impact of our field. therefore, stan jasmine and stan reboot!!!! 🎂🎉
Twitter avatar for @jasminewsun
Jasmine Sun @jasminewsun
my baby pandemic project @reboot_hq turned one! 🎂 the best part of the past year has been meeting so many people who care deeply + think rigorously about tech's role in the world. because of them, i feel vastly more optimistic about the future of technology than when i began 💫
1:52 AM ∙ Apr 10, 2021
1Retweet
Twitter avatar for @anhphamprog
Anh Pham 🦻 @anhphamprog
this is also an appreciation tweet for @reboot_hq - my absolute favourite newsletter!!! 🙏
6:08 PM ∙ Jan 9, 2021
1Retweet

People

jessica dai

@jessicadai
Hi! I'm a PhD student in computer science at UC Berkeley and cofounder/ editor-in-chief of Reboot.

jacob sujin kuppermann

@alchemymemory
Writer/researcher/mapmaker about ecology/music/politics/the future

Shira Abramovich

@shiraabramovich
translator, researcher, printmaker, lover

Tianyu Fang 

@fang
Writer and researcher. Editor, Reboot. Founding intern emeritus, Chaoyang Trap.

Shohini Gupta

@shohini
healthcare & editor at reboot

Hannah Scott

@hannahmscott
writer, arts worker in san francisco

Jasmine Sun

@jasmine
words, the web, and worlds to come

Humphrey Obuobi

@hobuobi
Founder at LETS Studio. Thoughts on participatory design, technology, democracy, urbanism, and gray areas in between. Formerly @ Harvard, Google, Recidiviz.
