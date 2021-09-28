Reboot is a publication and community reimagining techno-optimism for a better collective future.

Technologists have long imagined their work in a vacuum. Hurry up, it’s time to build! they proclaim, moving fast and breaking plenty along the way.

Rather than hacking away at half-baked solutions, we aim to redefine what “success” in tech means altogether. At Reboot, we believe:

Technology is part of a system. We analyze tech in the context of the institutions and ideologies it shapes and is shaped by.

Technologists should also be thinkers, writers, and advocates. Society thrives when we all have the courage to state the future we want to live in.

Optimism is an action, not a belief. We’re neither accelerationists nor Luddites: we are agents chipping away at a better world.

To that end, here’s what we’re building:

Newsletter : We share weekly essays and interviews by community members.

Magazine : We publish Kernel, a biannual print magazine.

Events: We host live Q&As with authors of the best books on tech and society.

Community: We run in-person meetups, book clubs, and more.

Reboot was cofounded by Jasmine Sun and Jessica Dai in 2020. They currently serve as co-editors-in-chief. In addition, our editorial board comprises of Ashwin Ramaswami, Jacob Kuppermann, Hal Triedman, Humphrey Obuobi, Lila Shroff, and Tianyu Fang.

We operate as a fiscally sponsored nonprofit run by an ever-growing team of volunteers, and supported by a community of thousands of students, educators, writers, engineers, historians, activists, and scientists. We have been fortunate to receive grant support from organizations including the Omidyar Network, Ford Foundation, RT Youth Power Fund, Emergent Ventures, 0xPARC, and SPARC.

Some notes from our lovely readers and community members: