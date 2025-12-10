🌽🌽Kernel for the Holidays🌽🌽
Flash Sale! Plus: All Kernel 5 Stories Now Unlocked!
This holiday season, give the gift of little tech magazine.
For a limited time only (one week!) Kernel issues 3, 4, and 5 are 33% off in our shop.
We also have released the rest of Kernel 5 online at kernelmag.io, including:
Shira Abramovich on the history and future of web accessibility!
Jillian Foley on the Gale-Shapley algorithm!
Poetry from Sabrina Kim!
Experimental fiction from Jerald Lim and Leah Isobel!
And more!!
Order by December 13 to ensure holiday delivery!
🌀 microdoses
Our friends Clara, Charles, and Daniel are launching Diffuse AI, a new publication for writing and reporting about AI diffusion in real life and historical contexts — pitch them!
Another beige microsite for your perusal.
“Goodreads for Academic Papers” (someone has already logged charli xcx’s substack on here, naturally)
Important bird intelligence fact:
love the resonant computing manifesto, thank you for sharing!!