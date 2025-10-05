Reboot

Reboot

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jess's avatar
jess
8d

i loved this essay! loved the part on how disclosure is such a key part of relationship building / trust...have both benefitted from location sharing but also found it to be a really weird and interesting boundary to navigate. <3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Reboot
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture