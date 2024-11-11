Reboot

Reboot

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victor Chang's avatar
Victor Chang
Nov 12

the 2024 election will affect tech through

1. resurgence of big tech if/when lina khan is fired. not sure about the status about the FTC’s antitrust cases but I wouldn’t be surprised if most of them were dropped.

2. AI arms race might escalate as Trump seems to be hiring people with hawkish views on China. I expect to see arguments for additional gov investment in AI to stay ahead of China.

3. section 230 might get repealed / reformed

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Reboot
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture