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jacob sujin kuppermann's avatar
jacob sujin kuppermann
Aug 13Edited

personal impact statement: i thought about getting a shrimp burrito today but did not on account of this piece

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Ashley's avatar
Ashley
Aug 12

I LOVE SHRIMP!

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