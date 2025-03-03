​On March 26th, come to Gray Area in SF to experience content capitalism in its purest, most overwhelming form in Reboot Magazine's new film: Mr. Beast Saying Increasingly Large Amounts of Money, by Morry Kolman!

​Watch hundreds of dollars be given to the homeless, thousands used to buy golden pizzas, millions spent on islands, and more in this nauseating yet hypnotic inquiry into the world's most famous YouTuber, first published right here back in December.

​Click this link to get a ticket! The suggested donation is $10, and paying $35 or above will also get you a special edition of one of the artist’s newest pieces: First Lights.

​All guests also get their own unique and sharable clips of Mr. Beast saying a large amount of money. You can get them by inputting the email you signed up with here :) They are given out descending order, so sign up soon to get a bigger one!

​Event Schedule:

​6:00pm: Doors open

​7:00pm: Introduction + “making of” presentation

​7:30pm: Video Screening

​8:30pm: Q&A + Debrief

​9:00pm: End

Buy tickets here!