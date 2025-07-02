In two weeks, we’re publishing RULES, the fifth issue of Kernel Magazine, Reboot’s print publication. With this issue, we ask: where do we draw the line?

We’re thrilled to share everything this issue has to offer: non-fiction features & interviews, short stories, poems, and illustrations, all exploring the generative and restrictive facets of the rules that make us and the rules we make for ourselves. You can pre-order the issue now — expect issues to ship within the next two weeks. For now, though, we’ll start by sharing two more things:

First: Come hang out with us! We’re throwing a launch party on July 17 at Gray Area, featuring readings from the issue, discussions, and the release of Reboot’s very first zines! Tickets are $10, and go to discounting the cost of buying the magazine at the event.

Get your tickets here!

If you’re not in the Bay, we’ll have information about our NY launch event coming very soon!

Second: Cover reveal! (All credit goes to the incredible Kristy Xue Gao — who also illustrated the Kernel 4 cover last year!):

Every issue of Kernel is a labor of love, and I especially want to highlight the efforts of our core editorial team: Kevin T. Baker and Morry Kolman, who helped shape the editorial vision of the essays and interviews in the issue, Hannah Scott, who curated an incredible set of creative writing, and Connie Liu, who designed and laid out this entire magazine with deep joy and skill. We’re all so excited to share this issue with you.

Stay tuned over the few weeks for more previews from Kernel 5!

See you all soon,

Jacob Sujin Kuppermann

Editor-in-Chief,

Kernel Magazine, Issue 5

