Andrew McClintock
Jan 16

It’s funny that Jobs needs to look to Black Mountain College for references when SFAI itself is so deeply tied into the avant-garde narrative. Even the new name, California Academy of Studio Arts, is similar to the original SFAI name, California School of Fine Arts.

Getting Hans Ulrich Obrist to be an advisor is also pretty funny, considering Jobs could have just looked to the 1990s biennial scene that influenced HUO in the first place by tapping into the OGs and legacy from that scene who actually worked and ran departments at SFAI, like Okwui Enwezor, who served as Dean of Academic Affairs and Senior Vice President (2005–2009) RIP, and Hou Hanru, who was Director of Exhibitions and Public Programs and Chair of Exhibition & Museum Studies (2006–2012). Even Jens Hoffman who was at CCA (RIP) would have more context that HUO.

I was the Interim Director of Exhibitions and Public Programs after Hanru was fired by Charles Desmarais (President SFAI 2009-2013).

Anyways, I’m glad the project has/is happening, but damnnnn do the actual research of the massively historical institution you are taking over lol.

