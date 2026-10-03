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kelelastan's avatar
kelelastan
Oct 4

Great essay. I've too read many food Wikipedia pages and am struck by how scarce information is on some of the most everyday foods (e.g. yoghurt).

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SpriteFuse
1d

Seeing the toast photograph alongside the gaps in everyday food pages makes the value of small, checkable contributions very concrete. A source note can tell readers whether an image documents a real preparation or simply helps explain it. For example, a fictional 2D guide character animated with SpriteFuse (https://spritefuse.com/) would be an illustration; the food-history claims would still need their own sources. Keeping those roles visible seems useful when improving an accessible page without obscuring how its evidence was gathered.

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