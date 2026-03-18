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Same Page SF's avatar
Same Page SF
Mar 18

Thoughtful and clarifying. Thank you! The point about knowing when it's solved is especially interesting and makes me wonder about fields, like writing, that have no "right" answer. Not only would one writer interpret a prompt or idea differently than another writer, but that very same writer might make different decisions on Tuesday versus Wednesday. Makes me oddly optimistic, actually, for creativity as particularly human.

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